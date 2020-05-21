Afterpay (ASX:APT) see lockdown boost in customers in the US

Company News

by Rachael Jones May 21, 2020 10:30 AM

“Buy Now, Pay Later” company Afterpay (ASX:APT) now has more than five million active shoppers in the US using the service at their merchant partners.

Afterpay has nearly nine million US consumers who have joined the platform, including more than one million new customers using the platform during the COVID- 19 period of the last ten weeks.

This represents a 30-40 per cent increase in the weekly run rate from January and February.

These milestones have been achieved after launching in the US just two years ago - making Afterpay one of the fastest growing ecommerce payment companies in the market.

Shares in Afterpay (ASX:APT) are trading 4.59 per cent higher at $44.86.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.