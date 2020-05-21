Afterpay (ASX:APT) see lockdown boost in customers in the US

“Buy Now, Pay Later” company Afterpay (ASX:APT) now has more than five million active shoppers in the US using the service at their merchant partners.



Afterpay has nearly nine million US consumers who have joined the platform, including more than one million new customers using the platform during the COVID- 19 period of the last ten weeks.



This represents a 30-40 per cent increase in the weekly run rate from January and February.



These milestones have been achieved after launching in the US just two years ago - making Afterpay one of the fastest growing ecommerce payment companies in the market.



Shares in Afterpay (ASX:APT) are trading 4.59 per cent higher at $44.86.

