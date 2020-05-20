Worley (ASX:WOR) signs two new framework agreements with BP

BP International and Worley (ASX:WOR) have entered into two global framework agreements for two year’s to provide services to BP’s global offshore developments.



Worley will provide concept selection and development services including appraisals, feasibility studies and technical definition studies.



These services enable BP to assess the viability of projects.



The services will be executed in London and their Houston offices with support with support from Advisian and Worley’s global integrated delivery offices.



Shares in Worley (ASX:WOR) are trading 0.99 per cent lower at $9.02.

