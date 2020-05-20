Worley (ASX:WOR) signs two new framework agreements with BP

by Rachael Jones May 20, 2020 10:50 AM

BP International and Worley (ASX:WOR) have entered into two global framework agreements for two year’s to provide services to BP’s global offshore developments.

Worley will provide concept selection and development services including appraisals, feasibility studies and technical definition studies.

These services enable BP to assess the viability of projects.

The services will be executed in London and their Houston offices with support with support from Advisian and Worley’s global integrated delivery offices.

Shares in Worley (ASX:WOR) are trading 0.99 per cent lower at $9.02.
  

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.