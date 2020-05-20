Sydney Airport's (ASX:SYD) passenger traffic slumps 97.5% in April

Company News

by Rachael Jones May 20, 2020 10:50 AM

Sydney Airport's (ASX:SYD) passenger traffic was down 97.5 per cent on the prior corresponding period in April due to Covid-19.

Only 92,000 passengers passed through the airport.

43,000 were international passengers, down 96.9 per cent on the prior corresponding period.

Domestic passengers totalled 49,000 for the month, down 97.9 per cent.

They expect the downturn in passenger traffic to continue until government travel restrictions are eased.

Shares in Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD) are trading 0.89 per cent lower at $5.55.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.