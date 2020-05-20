Sydney Airport's (ASX:SYD) passenger traffic slumps 97.5% in April

Sydney Airport's (ASX:SYD) passenger traffic was down 97.5 per cent on the prior corresponding period in April due to Covid-19.



Only 92,000 passengers passed through the airport.



43,000 were international passengers, down 96.9 per cent on the prior corresponding period.



Domestic passengers totalled 49,000 for the month, down 97.9 per cent.



They expect the downturn in passenger traffic to continue until government travel restrictions are eased.



Shares in Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD) are trading 0.89 per cent lower at $5.55.

