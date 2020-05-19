Nickel Mines (ASX:NIC) announces $231 million equity raise

Company News

by Rachael Jones May 19, 2020 11:40 AM

Nickel Mines (ASX:NIC) is seeking to raise $231 million from investors to increase its 60 per cent ownership interests in the Hengjaya Nickel RKEF Project and the Ranger Nickel RKEF Project to 80 per cent.

They are undertaking a fully underwritten 1 for 3.6 entitlement offer an accelerated institutional entitlement offer); and a retail entitlement offer.

The Entitlement Offer will be conducted at $0.50 per New Share representing an 11.5 per cent discount to the last traded price.

Shares in Nickel Mines (ASX:NIC) trading halt - Last traded at $0.57.

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.