Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) secures additional seven-year deal

Centuria Property Funds, the responsible entity for Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF), has secured a seven year debt facility from the world’s largest cooperative financial institution Credit Agricole.



The new facility increases undrawn debt to $131.5 million and increases the number of debt lenders to five.



The all in cost of debt was maintained at 2.3 per cent.



Grant Nichols, COF Fund Manager, said, “The new debt facility provides greater flexibility for the COF balance sheet and enhanced liquidity.”



Shares in Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) are trading 1.1 per cent higher at $1.84.

