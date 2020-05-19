Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) secures additional seven-year deal

Company News

by Rachael Jones May 19, 2020 11:40 AM

Centuria Property Funds, the responsible entity for Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF), has secured a seven year debt facility from the world’s largest cooperative financial institution Credit Agricole.

The new facility increases undrawn debt to $131.5 million and increases the number of debt lenders to five.

The all in cost of debt was maintained at 2.3 per cent.

Grant Nichols, COF Fund Manager, said, “The new debt facility provides greater flexibility for the COF balance sheet and enhanced liquidity.”

Shares in Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) are trading 1.1 per cent higher at $1.84.

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.