Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) report sales up 13% for the second half

Company News

by Rachael Jones May 19, 2020 10:35 AM

Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) report continued sales growth seeing sales up 13.2 per cent, during the second half to May 17th.

They saw comparable store sales growth of 8.1 per cent.

Second half online sales were 17.3 per cent of total sales, representing growth of 66 per cent on the prior corresponding period.

Online sales have grown from 12.4 per cent of all sales before March 23 to 22.4 per cent of sales in the subsequent two months to May 17.

They will recommence the capital expenditure it had paused.

Shares in Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) are trading 8.2 per cent higher at $2.89.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.