Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) report sales up 13% for the second half

Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) report continued sales growth seeing sales up 13.2 per cent, during the second half to May 17th.



They saw comparable store sales growth of 8.1 per cent.



Second half online sales were 17.3 per cent of total sales, representing growth of 66 per cent on the prior corresponding period.



Online sales have grown from 12.4 per cent of all sales before March 23 to 22.4 per cent of sales in the subsequent two months to May 17.



They will recommence the capital expenditure it had paused.



Shares in Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) are trading 8.2 per cent higher at $2.89.

