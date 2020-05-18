Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) prices new US$500m Term Loan B facility

Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) has priced a new US$500m Term Loan B facility maturing in October 2024 to further strengthen the Group’s liquidity and preserve its balance sheet metrics.



Settlement is expected to occur on or around 21 May 2020 with proceeds being used for general corporate purposes.



The company said the issue was strongly supported by existing and new investors and priced with a margin of 375 basis points.



Shares in Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) are trading 3.25 per cent higher at $26.04.