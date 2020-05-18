Coronado Global Resourcess (ASX:CRN) new non-executive director nomination

Coronado Global Resources’s (ASX:CRN) major stockholder, the Energy & Minerals Group (EMG) has nominated Sir Michael (Mick) Davis for election as a non-executive director at Coronado’s Annual General Meeting of Stockholders to be held on 25 June.



Sir Mick Davis is currently Chairman of MacSteel, a global trading and shipping company.



In a career spanning 40 years, he has held key executive roles at some of the world’s largest and most diverse mining companies and played a leading role in their growth and development.



He stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of Xstrata plc in 2013, one of the world’s largest global diversified mining and metals companies.



Shares in Coronado Global Resources (ASX:CRN) are trading 1.87 per cent higher at $1.09.