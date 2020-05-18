Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) finalises Western Australia agreement

Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) has finalised an agreement with Western Australia to make its facilities and services available during the COVID- 19 pandemic.



The term of the agreement began on 31 March and will end on a date notified by the state.



The company also finalised a similar agreement with the National Health Service, England. Ramsay UK commenced discussions with NHS England in mid March and has been providing much needed capacity and services since 23 March 2020.



Shares in Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) are trading 0.56 per cent higher at $64.49.