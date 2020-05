United Malt Group (ASX:UMG) has completed a $140 million fully underwritten institutional placement of approximately 36.8 million new fully paid ordinary shares to institutional investors.



The new shares were issued at $3.80 per share, representing an 11.4% discount to United Malt’s last traded price on Wednesday, 13 May 2020.



United Malt (ASX:UMG) resumed normal trading on the ASX today and their shares are trading 7.69 per cent lower at $3.96.