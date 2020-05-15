Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) enter US distribution agreement

Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) has entered into a commercial distribution agreement with Boca Raton-based Pharmalogic to provide nuclear pharmacy and logistics services to support Telix’s prostate cancer imaging product TLX591-CDx, a radiopharmaceutical for the imaging of metastatic prostate cancer.



Under the agreement, Pharmalogic will prepare and deliver patient-specific unit-doses of the product, for the U.S. market through its network of 27 nuclear medicine pharmacies.



Pharmalogic’s nuclear medicine pharmacy network services predominantly regional and rural areas in the Midwest and Northeast regions of the United States.



Pharmalogic President and CEO Steven Chilinski stated “The collaborative partnership between Telix and Pharmalogic is being highlighted by the planned launch of this highly anticipated prostate imaging agent, ensuring that this important drug is available to our customers and patients, and furthering our mission to advance the development and commercialization of new, game-changing diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals.”



Shares in Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) are trading 4.4 per cent higher at $1.43