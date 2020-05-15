James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) Non-Executive Directors appointment and retirement

James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) has appointed Nigel Stein and Harold Wiens as independent non-executive directors. The new directors commenced their roles with the company yesterday.



Mr Stein has extensive experience in the global automotive and manufacturing sectors.



Mr Wiens worked at 3M Company for thirty-eight years, serving as Executive Vice President, Industrial Business and Transportation Business from 1998 until his retirement from 3M in 2006.



James Hardie also announced that Brian Anderson will retire at their general meeting on 7 August.



Shares in James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) are trading 1.36 per cent higher at $21.54.

