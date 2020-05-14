The Shaver Shop (ASX:SSG) see sales jump during lockdown

by Rachael Jones May 14, 2020 11:35 AM

The Shaver Shop (ASX:SSG) has seen a jump in sales during the lockdown period as more people turned to grooming at home.

Sales jumped 32.1 per cent for the six weeks to May 10 2020.

Sales for the period from January 1 2020 to May 10 2020 grew 17.6 per cent.

This performance has been delivered without the need for unusual levels of discounting and promotional activity.

In Australia 11 out of 110 Shaver Shop stores remain closed, with 3 of its 7 New Zealand stores reopening in late April.

Shares in The Shaver Shop (ASX:SSG) are trading 38.4 per cent higher at 59 cents.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.