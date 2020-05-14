The Shaver Shop (ASX:SSG) see sales jump during lockdown

The Shaver Shop (ASX:SSG) has seen a jump in sales during the lockdown period as more people turned to grooming at home.



Sales jumped 32.1 per cent for the six weeks to May 10 2020.



Sales for the period from January 1 2020 to May 10 2020 grew 17.6 per cent.



This performance has been delivered without the need for unusual levels of discounting and promotional activity.



In Australia 11 out of 110 Shaver Shop stores remain closed, with 3 of its 7 New Zealand stores reopening in late April.



Shares in The Shaver Shop (ASX:SSG) are trading 38.4 per cent higher at 59 cents.

