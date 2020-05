ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) has appointed former VIVA Eneergy REIT chief financial officer Guy Farrands as its new chief executive.



Currently holding office as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Wilkinson will work closely with Guy during the transition.



He will first join the company as consultant from next week.



Mr Farrands is currently a non-executive director of Aspen Group.



Shares in ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) opened flat at $4.29.