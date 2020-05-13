Sigma Healthcare (AXS:SIG) revenue up 30% in first three months

Company News

by Rachael Jones May 13, 2020 11:40 AM

Sigma Healthcare (AXS:SIG) reports their wholesale sales have been accelerated by the Covid-19 volume growth.

Excluding the Chemist Warehouse transition in each year, underlying volume for the first three months of this year is up over 30 per cent, with revenue also up around 30 per cent.

Retail pharmacy brands delivered like-for-like growth of 11.7 per cent in FY20 and appears on track to remain above market growth for the current year.

Hospital pharmacy services business achieved growth of 26 per cent in FY20.

Shares in Sigma Healthcare (AXS:SIG) are trading flat at $0.59
 

