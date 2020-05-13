Bapcor (ASX:BAP) set to welcome new CFO and company secretary

Bapcor (ASX:BAP) has appointed ex-Toll Group and Treasury Wines Estates Chief Financial Officer Noel Meehan as new CFO and Company secretary.



Back in January Greg Fox announced he was to retire at the end of the current financial year.



He also held roles at Orica and various positions at Qantas.



Noel is a Fellow of the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants and a Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Greg and Noel will do a handover prior to Noel taking on his new responsibilities.



Shares in Bapcor (ASX:BAP) are trading 2.9 per cent lower at $4.95.

