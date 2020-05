Footwear retailer the Accent Group (ASX:AX1) reports that today Brett Blundy has resigned as a non-executive director.



His holding company BBRC owns 18.2 per cent of Accent Group.



Accent has entered into an agreement for Mr Blundy to provide advisory services to Accent Group.



The Company has been informed that Mr Blundy has entered into similar arrangements with Aventus Group.



Shares in the Accent Group (ASX:AX1) are trading 5.2 per cent lower at $1.19.