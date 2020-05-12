The CEO and MD of New Hope Corporation (ASX:NHC) announces his retirement

Company News

by Rachael Jones May 12, 2020 11:50 AM

CEO and Managing Director of New Hope Corporation (ASX:NHC) Shane Stephan has announced his retirement for this August.

Shane has led the Company through challenging times associated with the process of seeking the approvals for the New Acland Stage 3 extension.

He has also led the Company through a period of growth, with the acquisition of the Company’s 80 per cent interest in the Bengalla Mine.

Sales tonnages have more than doubled during his tenure as CEO, whilst the Company has maintained its record of tight cost control.

Shares in New Hope Corporation (ASX:NHC) are trading 2.75 per cent lower at $1.42.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.