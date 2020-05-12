The CEO and MD of New Hope Corporation (ASX:NHC) announces his retirement

CEO and Managing Director of New Hope Corporation (ASX:NHC) Shane Stephan has announced his retirement for this August.



Shane has led the Company through challenging times associated with the process of seeking the approvals for the New Acland Stage 3 extension.



He has also led the Company through a period of growth, with the acquisition of the Company’s 80 per cent interest in the Bengalla Mine.



Sales tonnages have more than doubled during his tenure as CEO, whilst the Company has maintained its record of tight cost control.



