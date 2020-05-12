Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) sees active customers grow 1.948 million

Company News

by Rachael Jones May 12, 2020 10:40 AM

Online retailer Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) provided a business update today showing Active Customers grew to 1.948 million over April due to the stay-at-home economy.

Gross Sales grew by more than 100 per cent with Gross Profit grew by more than 150 per cent.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by more than 200 per cent although no figures were given in the report.

Kogan.com is a portfolio of retail and services businesses that includes Kogan Marketplace, Kogan Internet, Kogan Travel, Kogan Cars and Kogan Energy.

Shares in Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) are trading 6.1 per cent higher at $8.87.







  

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.