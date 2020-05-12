Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) sees active customers grow 1.948 million

Online retailer Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) provided a business update today showing Active Customers grew to 1.948 million over April due to the stay-at-home economy.



Gross Sales grew by more than 100 per cent with Gross Profit grew by more than 150 per cent.



Adjusted EBITDA grew by more than 200 per cent although no figures were given in the report.



Kogan.com is a portfolio of retail and services businesses that includes Kogan Marketplace, Kogan Internet, Kogan Travel, Kogan Cars and Kogan Energy.



Shares in Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) are trading 6.1 per cent higher at $8.87.















