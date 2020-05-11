Chalice Gold Mines (ASX:CHN) uncovers golden opportunity

Chalice Gold Mines (ASX:CHN) reports positive results at its 100%-owned Julimar Nickel-Copper Project.



The Western Australian project is around 70 kilometres north-east of Perth.



Chalice’s Managing Director, Alex Dorsch says “Wide-spaced RC drilling at Gonneville continues to deliver impressive PGE intersections.



These new wide zones, along with the previously reported zones that have been encountered in every hole drilled to date, point to a large-scale discovery at Gonneville.”



Shares in Chalice Gold Mines (ASX:CHN) are trading 1.2 per cent lower at $1.24.