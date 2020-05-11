Z Energy (ASX:ZEL) reports $88 million loss

Z Energy (ASX:ZEL) reported a net loss after tax of $88 million New Zealand dollars for the year ending 31 March 2020. This followed a profit of $186 million for the previous corresponding period.



The company says its earnings were impacted by the competitive retail market and low refining margins.



The loss includes non-cash impairment charges of NZ$96 million to account for the write downs of goodwill associated with the Flick investment and the Caltex retail supply contracts.



The company was also hit with a NZ$33 million provision as a result of Covid-19 – that is NZ$6 million more than the company anticipated.



The Board has cancelled the final dividend for FY20 and refused to provide guidance for the financial year ahead. Meanwhile, itseeks to raise $350 million New Zealand dollars through a placement and share purchase plan.



Shares in Z Energy (ASX:ZEL) are in a trading Halt. They last traded at $2.97.