PainChek (ASX:PCK) patent

PainChek® (ASX:PCK) has received a notice of allowance from the Australian Patent Office for its pain assessment invention.



The company has developed a smartphone pain assessment and monitoring app which assesses pain via artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology.



The company says the patent allows it to protect the intellectual property of its invention in Australia, provides a platform for growing the brand in international markets and gives PainChek® exclusive rights to exclude others from making, using, selling or importing the invention until 18th August 2035.



The announcement follows news that PainChek is progressing down the regulatory pathway in the US to market the adult version of the app.



Shares in PainChek® (ASX:PCK) are trading 3.03 per cent higher at 17 cents.