PainChek (ASX:PCK) patent

Company News

by Katrina Bullock May 08, 2020 11:30 AM

PainChek® (ASX:PCK) has received a notice of allowance from the Australian Patent Office for its pain assessment invention.

The company has developed a smartphone pain assessment and monitoring app which assesses pain via artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology.

The company says the patent allows it to protect the intellectual property of its invention in Australia, provides a platform for growing the brand in international markets and gives PainChek® exclusive rights to exclude others from making, using, selling or importing the invention until 18th August 2035.

The announcement follows news that PainChek is progressing down the regulatory pathway in the US to market the adult version of the app.

Shares in PainChek® (ASX:PCK) are trading 3.03 per cent higher at 17 cents.

Katrina Bullock

Finance News Network
Katrina joined FNN in 2018. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours first class), a Bachelor of Business (Distinction) and is currently undertaking a PhD in Law focused on stock exchange disclosures and corporate governance. She previously worked as a corporate lawyer in an Australian top tier commercial law firm and is currently the General Counsel for Greenpeace Australia Pacific.