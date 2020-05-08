Dicker Data (ASX:DDR) completes $50M placement

Company News

by Katrina Bullock May 08, 2020 11:00 AM

Infotech product distributor, Dicker Data (ASX:DDR) has successfully completed its $50 million institutional placement.

Under the placement, 7.5 million new shares will be issued at $6.70 per share.

That represents a 6.7 per cent discount to the closing price on Wednesday and a 4.6 per cent discount to the 5-day volume weighted average price.

The proceeds of the raising will be used to partially fund construction of Dicker Data’s new distribution centre and to bolster Dicker Data Financial Services.

Dicker Data shares are expected to resume normal trading on the ASX today.

Shares in Dicker Data (ASX:DDR) are trading 2.37 per cent lower at $7.01.

Katrina Bullock

Finance News Network
Katrina joined FNN in 2018. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours first class), a Bachelor of Business (Distinction) and is currently undertaking a PhD in Law focused on stock exchange disclosures and corporate governance. She previously worked as a corporate lawyer in an Australian top tier commercial law firm and is currently the General Counsel for Greenpeace Australia Pacific.