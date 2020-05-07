CSL (ASX:CSL) prices a new $1.7 billion private placement

CSL (ASX:CSL) has announced a new $US750 million ($1.17 billion) private placement.



The new debt facilities is to strengthen its current debt maturity profile.



The private placement consists of four maturities: a $US100 million seven-year bullet, a $US300 million 10-year bullet as well as a $US150 million 12-year bullet and a $US200 million 15-year bullet with a weighted average interest rate of 2.68 per cent and an average life of 11.5 years.



CFO David Lamont says the raise was well-oversubscribed by investors and the US Private Placement market continues to provide CSL with good flexibility in terms of maturities.



