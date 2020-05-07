CSL (ASX:CSL) prices a new $1.7 billion private placement

Company News

by Rachael Jones May 07, 2020 11:40 AM

CSL (ASX:CSL) has announced a new $US750 million ($1.17 billion) private placement.

The new debt facilities is to strengthen its current debt maturity profile.

The private placement consists of four maturities: a $US100 million seven-year bullet, a $US300 million 10-year bullet as well as a $US150 million 12-year bullet and a $US200 million 15-year bullet with a weighted average interest rate of 2.68 per cent and an average life of 11.5 years.

CFO David Lamont says the raise was well-oversubscribed by investors and the US Private Placement market continues to provide CSL with good flexibility in terms of maturities.

Shares in CSL (ASX:CSL) are trading 0.72 per cent higher at $308.99

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.