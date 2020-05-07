BHP (ASX:BHP) has appointed two new independent non-executive directors - Dion Weisler and Xiaoqun Clever.



Mr Weisler was formlery the President and Chief Executive Officer of Hewlett-Packard Inc.



He has also held senior executive roles at the Lenovo Group and Telstra Corporation.



Ms Clever has over 20 years’ global experience in technology with a focus on software engineering, data and analytics, cyber security and digitalisation.



Shares in BHP (ASX:BHP) are trading 1.45 per cent higher at $30.85.

