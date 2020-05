G8 Education’s (ASX:GEM) CEO and Managing Director Mr Gary Carroll has taken a pay cut.



His salary along with the other members of the Executive Leadership Team, will be reduced by 20 per cent for a 6-month period, which began on 1 May 2020.



The company says the change to Executives’ base pay during the peak COVID-19 period is part of the cash wage cost reduction program.



Shares in G8 Education’s (ASX:GEM) are trading 3.91 per cent lower at 86 cents.