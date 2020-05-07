Oceania Healthcare (ASX:OCA) report no COVID-19 cases at their facilities

Aged care homes operator Oceania Healthcare (ASX:OCA) has reported that no COVID-19 have been recorded in their facilities.



Oceania also announced they’ve secured an additional $70 million of banking facilities from existing bank lenders, providing additional financial flexibility, totalling $110.9 million in headroom which the company says is sufficient to weather further macroeconomic risks.



The company stated the funding position ensures development projects can be progressed in a prudent manner.



Shares in Oceania (ASX:OCA) last traded at 71 cents.

