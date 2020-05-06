Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) dose first COVID-19 patients in Phase 2/3 trial

by Rachael Jones May 06, 2020 11:50 AM

Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) today announced that the first patients have been dosed in the 300-patient randomized placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 trial in the United States of Mesoblast’s remestemcel-L in COVID-19 infected patients.

They are treating those with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) on ventilator support.

Mesoblast holds an Investigational New Drug (IND) application cleared by the FDA for use of remestemcel-L in the treatment of patients with COVID-19 ARDS.

The clinical protocol for the Phase 2/3 trial is based on initial promising results from use of remestemcel-L in patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 ARDS under an emergency IND application or expanded access protocol at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

