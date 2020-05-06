ResApp Health (ASX:RAP) receives final design for devices

Company News

by Rachael Jones May 06, 2020 11:40 AM

Digital health company ResApp Health (ASX:RAP) has received a set of final design files, reports and supporting documents for the handheld and wearable devices under development by Avanti Med and OSI Electronics.

The wearable monitor provides an easily worn, unobtrusive platform for up to three days of continuous monitoring of patients with chronic respiratory disease.

Clinical, electrical and usability evaluation is underway, and the results of which will be combined with the design files to form the CE Mark Technical File.

CE Mark approval is on target to be achieved in the first half of this calendar year.

Shares in ResApp Health (ASX:RAP)are trading 3.03 per cent higher at 17 cents.
 

