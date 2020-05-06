Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB) signs supply agreement with Coles

by Rachael Jones May 06, 2020 10:50 AM

Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB) has entered a new supply agreement with Coles Supermarkets for their Bubs Organic Grass Fed Infant Formula.

It will be distributed to 482 Coles supermarkets, with initial orders to be processed in mid-May and on-shelf in early June 2020.

The incremental distribution is in addition to the continued sale of Bubs Goat Milk Infant Formula ranged in 561 stores and Bubs Organic Toddler Snacks ranged in up to 804 stores.

Coles is Bubs longest retail partnership.

Shares in Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB) are trading 5.6 per cent higher at 94 cents.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.