Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB) signs supply agreement with Coles

Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB) has entered a new supply agreement with Coles Supermarkets for their Bubs Organic Grass Fed Infant Formula.



It will be distributed to 482 Coles supermarkets, with initial orders to be processed in mid-May and on-shelf in early June 2020.



The incremental distribution is in addition to the continued sale of Bubs Goat Milk Infant Formula ranged in 561 stores and Bubs Organic Toddler Snacks ranged in up to 804 stores.



Coles is Bubs longest retail partnership.



Shares in Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB) are trading 5.6 per cent higher at 94 cents.

