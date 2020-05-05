Kathmandu Holdings (ASX:KMD) see a surge in online sales for April

Kathmandu Holdings (ASX:KMD) have seen a surge in online sales and digital engagement during the month of April.



Kathmandu and Rip Curl have continued to trade online in all international jurisdictions, with Kathmandu New Zealand selling only essential items online from 3 April.



During April, Group online sales were 2.5 to 3 times higher than last year, with the highest growth rates in Australia, the Group’s largest market.



Online sales growth strengthened over April as consumers adapted to online being their only available shopping channel.



Shares in Kathmandu Holdings (ASX:KMD) are trading 9.86 per cent higher at 78 cents.

