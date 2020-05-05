Kathmandu Holdings (ASX:KMD) see a surge in online sales for April

Company News

by Rachael Jones May 05, 2020 10:40 AM

Kathmandu Holdings (ASX:KMD) have seen a surge in online sales and digital engagement during the month of April.

Kathmandu and Rip Curl have continued to trade online in all international jurisdictions, with Kathmandu New Zealand selling only essential items online from 3 April.

During April, Group online sales were 2.5 to 3 times higher than last year, with the highest growth rates in Australia, the Group’s largest market.

Online sales growth strengthened over April as consumers adapted to online being their only available shopping channel.

Shares in Kathmandu Holdings (ASX:KMD) are trading 9.86 per cent higher at 78 cents.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.