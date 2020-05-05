Qantas (ASX:QAN) to extend flight cancellations to July

Qantas (ASX:QAN) is extended flight cancellations for June and July but could restore some services at relatively short notice as restrictions lift.



The extension means staff will remain stood down until at least the end of June, however they are being supported by the JobKeeper program in the meantime.



They also announced today they have secured a further $550 million in funding against three of its wholly-owned Boeing 787-9 aircraft.



This follows the $1.05 billion raised in March against seven 787-9s.



Net debt is now within the middle of the target range, at $5.8 billion.



Shares in Qantas (ASX:QAN) are trading 4.2 per cent higher at $3.71.

