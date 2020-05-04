Transurban (ASX:TCL) reports 44% traffic decline

Transurban (ASX:TCL) has confirmed COVID-19 traffic impacts were observable from early March, with traffic deteriorating then improving in the second half of April. said that traffic on its toll roads was observably hit by COVID-19 from early March.



The company reported that traffic was down 44 per cent across the group the week starting April 26.



Transurban added its maintaining employment for its direct workforce and thousands of subcontractors to continue operation on delivering their major projects.



Shares in Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) are trading 2.56 per cent lower at $12.92.