Tower (ASX:TWR) has appointed fellow New Zealander Blair Turnbull as their Chief Executive Officer.



Mr Turnbull will commence his role with the company on 1 August.



He was most recently Managing Director UK Digital, UK & International with Aviva Group.



Tower Chairman Michael Stiassny says the board is pleased to have attracted someone of Mr Turnbull’s calibre back to New Zealand.



Shares in Tower (ASX:TWR) are flat at $0.58.