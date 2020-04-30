Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) commences remestemcel-L trial

Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) has commenced enrollment for its controlled trial of the remestemcel-L treatment.



The treatment will be used to confirm its survival benefit in moderate or severe acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19.



The Anthony Pratt backed company said more than 20 medical centres across the United States will participate in the trial which is expected to complete enrollment in three to four months.



Mesoblast Chief Executive Dr Silviu Itescu said there are limited treatment options for ventilator-dependent patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, the principal cause of mortality in COVID-19 infection.



He added that based on the encouraging initial results of the treatment, there is an urgent need to execute this robust randomized placebo–controlled trial in order to definitively determine whether this cell therapy can reduce the mortality of patients with COVID-19 ARDS on ventilators.



Shares in Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) are trading 3.96 per cent higher at $3.29.

