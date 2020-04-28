Lendlease (ASX:LLC) to raise $950 million via insitutional placement

Lendlease (ASX:LLC) today announced an equity raising to strengthen balance sheet looking to raise $950 million.



They are undertaking a fully underwritten institutional placement of $950 million and a nonunderwritten Security Purchase Plan to eligible security holders of up to $200 million.



It will be offered to institutional investors at $9.80 per security.



Leadlease expects gearing of between 10 per cent to 15 per cent at the end of June.



The board will determine at a later date whether a final dividend will be paid.



Shares in Lendlease (ASX:LLC) are currently in a Trading Halt - Last traded at $10.68

