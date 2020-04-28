Lendlease (ASX:LLC) to raise $950 million via insitutional placement

Company News

by Rachael Jones April 28, 2020 11:45 AM

Lendlease (ASX:LLC) today announced an equity raising to strengthen balance sheet looking to raise $950 million.

They are undertaking a fully underwritten institutional placement of $950 million and a nonunderwritten Security Purchase Plan to eligible security holders of up to $200 million.

It will be offered to institutional investors at $9.80 per security.

Leadlease expects gearing of between 10 per cent to 15 per cent at the end of June.

The board will determine at a later date whether a final dividend will be paid.

Shares in Lendlease (ASX:LLC) are currently in a Trading Halt - Last traded at $10.68

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.