Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) report 97% of orchards have been harvested

Company News

by Rachael Jones April 28, 2020 10:50 AM

Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) report that 97 per cent of their orchards have been harvested and that 90 per cent of the crop was harvested in near perfect conditions.

The remainder of the harvest has been disrupted by rain events, but quality has not been affected as the later harvest varieties are closed shell.

The February Almond Board of Australia full year Position Report reported Year on Year exports were up 26 per cent.

The North Asia market including China is up 214 per cent.

The 2020 US crop has experienced near perfect growing conditions and is due to be harvested in August.

Underlying demand remains strong and we are confident consumption will continue to grow as distribution channels return to normal.

Shares in Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) are trading 6.99 per cent lower at $6.65.

 

