Costa Group Holdings (ASX:CGC) appoint a new CFO

Australia’s leading grower, packer and marketer of fresh fruit and vegetables Costa Group Holdings (ASX:CGC) today announced that after an extensive search and selection process, Wayne Johnston has been appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer, commencing from 29th June 2020.



Wayne previously worked as Sigma Healthcare’s interim CFO.



Wayne is a proven CFO with extensive experience in complex operating environments across multiple geographies, including managing transformational and organisational change in both corporate and operational environments.



Costa’s Deputy CFO, Mr Amin Ikram will act in the role of CFO until Mr Johnston starts.



Shares in Costa Group Holdings (ASX:CGC) are trading 1.5 per cent higher at $2.70.

