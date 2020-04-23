Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) completes $1.2 billion capital raise

Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) has completed its $1.2 billion capital raising, issuing 21.4 million new shares at a price of $56 a share.



The Company received significant interest from both domestic and offshore institutional investors, and each investors’ existing holding was a key consideration in the determination of allocations.



Ramsay’s Managing Director Craig McNally says they are pleased that the Placement achieved strong support from our existing and new institutional shareholders.



The company will now offer a share purchase plan to eligible shareholders to raise a further $200 million.



Shares Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) are trading 6.2 per cent lower at $60.32.