REA Group (ASX:REA) Company Secretary resignation

REA Group (ASX:REA) Company Secretary, Sarah Turner will be leaving.



The company today announced Sarah Turner's resignation of General Counsel and Company Secretary with effect from 15 May 2020.



Brodie Same, REA Group Senior M&A Counsel will act as interim General Counsel and Erin Thorne, REA Group Deputy Company Secretary will act as interim Company Secretary while the company continues a search for a permanent replacement.



Shares in REA Group (ASX:REA) are trading 1.8 per cent higher at $81.51.