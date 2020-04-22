WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) reaffirms FY20 guidance

WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) today reaffirmed FY20 guidance , subject to currency movements with revenue of $420 million - $450 million.



This represents revenue growth of 21 per cent – 29 per cent, and EBITDA of $114m - $132m, growth of 5 per cent – 22 per cent



The continued demand for their globally integrated logistics technology is demonstrated by the global freight-forwarding rollouts already underway, and the finalisation in March of a further global rollout commitment with another of the world’s largest logistics providers, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, starting in 2021.



WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) are trading 11.3 per cent higher at $15.33.

