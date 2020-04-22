WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) reaffirms FY20 guidance

Company News

by Rachael Jones April 22, 2020 12:00 PM

WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) today reaffirmed FY20 guidance , subject to currency movements with revenue of $420 million - $450 million.

This represents revenue growth of 21 per cent – 29 per cent, and EBITDA of $114m - $132m, growth of 5 per cent – 22 per cent

The continued demand for their globally integrated logistics technology is demonstrated by the global freight-forwarding rollouts already underway, and the finalisation in March of a further global rollout commitment with another of the world’s largest logistics providers, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, starting in 2021.

WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) are trading 11.3 per cent higher at $15.33.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.