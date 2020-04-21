Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) to keep stores closed for two more weeks

Company News

by Rachael Jones April 21, 2020 11:40 AM

Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) says all its stores will remain closed until May 11 after having no choice but to close them on 22nd April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said its decision was consistent with the government's message that the population should only leave the house when it is absolutely necessary.

They say whilst their seven brands do sell much loved discretionary products, it is irrefutable that we are not an essential retailer.

They say all brands are currently trading strongly online in Australia.

Shares in Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) are trading 1.8 per cent lower at $12.95.
 

