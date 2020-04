Megaport (ASX:MP1) has reported revenue in the March quarter of $15.2 million, up 10 per cent on the previous 3 months.



Monthly recurring revenue for march 2020 rose by 19 per cent on the prior quarter to $5.4 million.



Customer numbers are 6 per cent higher to 1777.



Receipts from customers were $13.9 million whereas the previous quarter was $14 million.



Shares in Megaport (ASX:MP1) are trading 1.23 per cent lower at $12.04.