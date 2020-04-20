Metcash (ASX:MTS) set to raise $330 million

Metcash (ASX:MTS) today announced the launch of an Equity Raising of up to $330 million through which Metcash is seeking to strengthen its balance sheet and enhance liquidity.



The shares with institutional investors will be at $2.80 per share, which equals a 7.9 per cent discount to the last closing price.



They report their food sales trajectory pre COVID-19 has continued to improve and there was a significant uplift in sales in March / early April reflecting a change in consumer behaviour related to COVID-19 restrictions.



Hardware sales declined 1.3 per cent in the five months ended March 20202, which is an improvement on the decline in 1H20 of 4.2 per cent.



Shares in Metcash (ASX:MTS) are in a Trading Halt - Last traded at $3.04

