Caltex Australia (ASX:CTX) report Alimentation Couche-Tard take-over will not go-ahead

by Rachael Jones April 20, 2020 10:50 AM

Caltex Australia (ASX:CTX) and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. have decided to not proceed with the acquisition proposal due to the high level of economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ATD intends to seek to re-engage once there is sufficient clarity as to the global outlook, although there is no certainty that they will ultimately do so.

Caltex Chairman Steven Gregg said, “We remain confident in the strength of Caltex as an independent business, and should we receive an approach in the future would be willing to consider it on its merits.”

Shares in Caltex Australia (ASX:CTX) are trading 8.5 per cent lower at $21.56.
 

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.