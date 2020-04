Inghams Group (ASX:ING) has appointed Michael Ihlein to its Board.



Michael is currently serving on the Boards of Scentre Group and CSR.



Prior to his work as a non-executive director, Michael had a career with Coca-Cola Amatil where he was their Managing Director in Poland.



Ingham’s also announced the retirement of Mr Ricky Lau effective 30 June 2020.



Shares in Inghams Group (ASX:ING) are trading flat at $3.40.