Auckland Airport's (ASX:AIA) COVID-19 passenger volumes decrease

Auckland Airport (ASX:AIA) has reported just how much of a toll the COVID-19 crisis has taken on the travel industry so far.



Auckland Airport total passenger volumes decreased by 42.0% in March 2020 compared to last year. International passengers (excl. Transits) were down 43.2%, transit passengers were down 49.5% and domestic passengers were down by 40.1%.



The decline in total passengers for March 2020 reflects the impact of further travel restrictions imposed by the New Zealand Government in response to Covid-19.



On March 14, the New Zealand Government announced all passengers arriving into New Zealand must self-isolate for 14 days.



This was followed by the closure of the New Zealand border from March 20 to all but New Zealand citizens and permanent residents and New Zealand entering Alert Level 4 lockdown on March 26 for a minimum period of four weeks.



Shares in Auckland Airport (ASX:AIA) are trading 2.5 per cent higher at $5.80.

