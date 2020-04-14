ClearVue Technologies (ASX:CPV) signs agreement with eLstar Dynamics

Smart building materials company ClearVue Technologies (ASX:CPV) has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with eLstar Dynamics B.V in the Netherlands.



eLstar is a world leader in the development of a groundbreaking dynamic/switchable glazing technology based upon electrophoresis that combines electrophoretic responsive inks, transparent electrophoretic interlayer substrates, and proprietary control software and hardware to offer unprecedented contrast ratio’s, fast switching, dimmability and low-power demands compared against other switchable glazing solutions that are on the market.



The Collaboration Agreement sets out the terms for a collaboration for the promotion, distribution and joint development of ClearVue’s integrated glazing unit (IGU) and smart solar window solutions combined with eLstar’s smart electrophoretic dynamic switchable glazing solutions, to produce a market leading, wireless smart window that is capable of energy production and lighting control.



Shares in ClearVue Technologies (ASX:CPV) are trading 9.1 per cent lower at 10 cents.

