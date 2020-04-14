Genetic Signatures (ASX:GSS) sees registration for SARS-CoV-2 detection kit

Genetic Signatures (ASX:GSS) has received notice from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (“TGA”) that its EasyScreenTM SARS-CoV-2 Detection Kit has been approved to be listed on the ARTG in Australia.



Local registration follows formal European authorisation which was announced on 4 April 2020.



Several domestic private and public testing laboratories are already using the EasyScreenTM Respiratory Pathogen Detection Kit and this new kit can be used alone or alongside the broader respiratory kit which detects 14 common respiratory pathogens.



The EasyScreenTM SARS-CoV-2 Detection Kit in conjunction with the Company’s highest throughput instrument, GS-1000, provides laboratories the ability to process approximately 1,500 samples per instrument in a 24-hour period.



As more sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is published it is apparent that the viral mutations are occurring and there are at least 8 different strains already identified.



Genetic Signatures’ 3baseTM platform technology was invented in order to recognise common nucleic acid mutations.



Shares in Genetic Signatures (ASX:GSS) are trading 11.1 per cent higher at $2.

