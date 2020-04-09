HT&E takes 1.8% stake in oOh!media (ASX:OML)

by Rachael Jones April 09, 2020 11:50 AM

oOh!media (ASX:OML) has become aware that HT&E has acquired at least 11 million oOh!media shares as at the latest share register obtained by the Company for 6 April 2020, representing at least 1.8 per cent of the Company’s issued capital.

They say they have not had any correspondence with HT&E in relation to its shareholding and regards the purchase as totally opportunistic.

The board believes the company remains significantly undervalued based on current trading prices.

oOh!media is the leader in the Out of Home sector in Australia/New Zealand.

Shares in oOh!media (ASX:OML) are trading 16.5 per cent higher at 74 cents.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.